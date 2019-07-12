TripAdvisor Hall of Fame award for Tilgate Park

Crawley's beautiful Tilgate Park has been awarded TripAdvisor's Certificate of Excellence for the fifth year in a row.

This achievement has earned it a place in TripAdvisor’s Hall of Fame.

The park is home to the Nature Centre, the Walled Garden and Café, stunning lakes, fishing, water sports and a brand new segway trail, complete with three purpose-built woodland trails operated by GoApe.

Cllr Chris Mullins, cabinet member for wellbeing, said: “To be recognised for the fifth year in a row, by TripAdvisor and inducted into their Hall of Fame, is fantastic recognition of the hard work the team put into making Tilgate Park a wonderful place for residents and visitors to enjoy.”

The Certificate of Excellence celebrates hospitality businesses that have earned great visitor reviews on TripAdvisor during the past year.

Businesses that have continued to receive a Certificate of Excellence for five consecutive years are then eligible for the Hall of Fame, a new scheme launched in 2019.

A big feature of the park is the heritage trees that have been planted there during the last 200 years, some of which are rare examples of lesser known species.

Along the trail are 30 of the best examples, including some that have appeared on the Tree Register of the British Isles for being champion trees of their particular species.

Each trail tree has been identified with its name and a number. In addition there are ten rubbing images along the trail which children and adults alike can have fun finding.

Tilgate Park has also been awarded the prestigious Green Flag - the national standard for quality parks and green spaces.

For more information about Tilgate Park, visit their website here.

To see more photos, click here.