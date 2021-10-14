The 19 Horsham roads you want to cut the speed limit of

So when the County Times asked its readers on Facebook which roads they’d like to see with a lower speed limit the responses flooded in.
In no particular order, here are nineteen popular vehicular thoroughfares which you want to see travelled at a slower speed.
1.
Colin G Sykes said Warnham Road's speed limit should reduced. Photo: Google Streetview
2.
David White said The Street Slinfold's speed limit should reduced. Photo: Google Streetview
3.
Simon Leighton said Two Mile Ash Road's speed limit should reduced. Photo: Google Streetview
4.
Debi Devlin said Shipley Road's speed limit should reduced. Photo: Google Streetview