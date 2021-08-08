Sussex travel: your morning update for Sunday, August 8

There is heavy rain on the A27 Chichester By-Pass both ways between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A286 Stockbridge Road (Stockbridge Roundabout), the AA said.

Southern Rail said there was a vulnerable person on the railway between Havant and Portsmouth Harbour. The person is safe and trains are going to be able to run through the area at normal speed again very shortly.

A spokesman added: “We still recommend checking your journey before travelling between Havant and Portsmouth this morning.”

File pic. Southern train SUS-190731-112105001

Southern Rail and Thameslink also warned this weekend trains to and from Brighton will be busier than usual.

A spokesman said: “Please allow extra time if travelling.