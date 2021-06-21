Sussex travel: Your morning update for Monday, June 21

There are long delays on the A27 at Berwick near the Drusilla’s roundabout due to roadworks and temporary traffic lights being in place.

According to traffic reports, there is queueing traffic to Polegate.

Travel time is said to be around 30 minutes.

Sussex travel update for Monday, June 21

Meanwhile, there are reports of an obstruction on the road on the A22 Highfield Link near the B2191 Willingdon Drove (Shinewater roundabout) in Eastbourne.

Traffic is said to be coping well.

In West Sussex heavy traffic has been reported on the A27 at Worthing, both ways around Sompting Road.