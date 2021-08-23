Sussex travel: your morning update for Monday, August 23

There is queueing traffic on A27 Polegate By Pass Westbound between A22 Polegate Road (Cop Hall Roundabout) and Brown Jack Avenue (The Thoroughbred Inn) in the construction area, the AA said. Long term roundabout works are in place.

Engineering work has been successfully completed on the Arun Valley, Southern Rail said. The line was shut for nine days between Arundel and Three Bridges while a £22m upgrade was carried out to improve reliability for passengers.