Sussex travel: your evening update for Wednesday, November 3

The A286 The Hornet is partially blocked with slow traffic due to a two car crash westbound around Eastgate Square, the AA said. This is on the one way system.

There are delays on the Chichester bypass (A27) with slow traffic around the city.

Delays are being reported on A27 both ways at Sompting Road. Congestion to The A24 is queuing back to Findon Valley.

Traffic news

There are delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on Sompting By-Pass Westbound between A27 Upper Brighton Road and A27 Warren Road (Offington Corner). The average speed is ten mph.

There are reports of slow traffic due to a two car crash on A27 Shoreham By-Pass Eastbound around A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off).

Delays of six minutes and delays increasing are being reported on A27 Old Shoreham Road Westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off) and A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout). The average speed is ten mph.

There are long delays in both directions on the A27 Shoreham bypass around Hangleton.

Delays of four minutes and delays increasing are being reported on Southerham Roundabout Eastbound between A27 and A27 Ranscombe Hill. The average speed is ten mph.

There are delays of four minutes and delays increasing on A27 Eastbound in East Sussex. The average speed is 15 mph.

Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing are being reported on A27 Lewes Road Eastbound in East Sussex. The average speed is 15 mph.

There are delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on De La Warr Road Eastbound between A259 King Offa Way and A259 Bexhill Road. The average speed is ten mph.

There is queueing traffic on A21 both ways at Hastings Road in the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in place around the electricity works for today only.

The A281 is partially blocked with slow traffic both ways at B2117 (Poynings Crossways) near The Ginger Fox pub, due to a two vehicle crash.

West Sussex Highways said the A259 at Littlehampton will be closed for two nights between 8pm and 6am from November 3 until November 5. The closure is between the new roundabout and the Bodyshop Roundabout, including the Olliver Acre junction. Diversions will be in place.

Network Rail South East said on Twitter: “We’re sorry to say that emergency services are dealing with incidents in Kidbrooke and South Croydon, meaning disruption for Thameslink, Southeastern and Southern. We anticipate the Kidbrooke incident should be over soon but there is ongoing disruption in Croydon

“We would urge passengers travelling on those lines to check before they travel tonight as knock-on disruption is expected for some time. As soon as we have good news from Croydon, we’ll pass it on.”

Thameslink confirmed all East Croydon lines are now open again.

A spokesman added: “Journey times may still be extended by at least 60 minutes, so please allow some extra time.”

Delays and cancellations are expected for the rest of the day and ticket acceptance is in place, Southern and Thameslink said.

Southern is also subject to delays of up to an hour, the train firm said on Twitter.