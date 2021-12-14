Sussex travel: Your evening update for Tuesday, December 14

Sussex traffic and travel

A259 at Lancing the roadworks with temporary lights continue to cause delays especially westbound.

A259 at Southwick junction with Kingston Lane, roadworks with temporary lights continue to cause delays.

In Coldwaltham the B2138 Tripp Hill is partly blocked due to an incident around Waltham Park Road.

There is queuing traffic on all approaches to the fire station roundabout in Battle.

If you’re travelling from Horsham towards London, there won’t be a direct train service.

A limited train shuttle service will be running between Horsham and Three Bridges, where you’ll need to change for an alternative service towards London.