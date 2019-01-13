Significant M23 road works continue

Work to reduce congestion and improve journey times on the M23 continue this week with narrow lanes and a reduced speed limit of 50mph North and South bound 24/7.

Sussex Neighbourhood Watch said there are no planned closures, but free recovery service and speed enforcement are in place 'to ensure drivers and road workers safety'.

From tomorrow Monday (January 14) until Friday (January 18), a full closure of the junction 9 (Gatwick) exit slip road is planned between 10pm and 4am.

There will also be a fully signed diversion via junction 10 (Crawley) for Gatwick, A2011, London Road, Airport Way, or continue to M25 junction 6 and back onto the M23.

From Saturday (January 19), a full closure of the M23 is planned between junctions 10 – 8 North and Southbound between 10pm and 4am, whilst there will be a diversion for Gatwick via junction 10, A2011, London Road, Airport Way. For M25 via A264, there will be a diversion from A22 to junction 6 of the M25.

