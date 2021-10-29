Repair and improvement work starts at closed section of A285 at Duncton
The section, just south of the Seaford College entrance, has been closed for safety reasons following a slippage of earth over a culvert that spans beneath the carriageway.
Following investigations by specialist teams, a long-lasting solution has been designed and work started yesterday (Thursday) which will include:
Gabion baskets being positioned at the foot of the bank to strengthen the overall integrity of the structure
Repairs to the culverts
Protecting utilities, including a fresh water mains supply
Reconstruction of the carriageway
Installation of new safety barriers on both sides of the carriageway
Joy Dennis, County Council Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: “Our highway officers and contractors continue to work tirelessly to ensure this complex repair is completed as quickly as possible, while providing a long-lasting solution. Issues include road subsidence and the challenge of a damaged carriageway which has culverts spanning beneath it, carrying water from the adjacent, large pond.
“We do understand the problems the road closure is creating and apologise again for the inconvenience.”
Signed diversions are in place. Please keep up to date online via: https://one.network and WSCC Twitter @WSHighways
Businesses in Duncton have been able to open as usual throughout and will continue to do so.