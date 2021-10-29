Repair and improvement work starts at closed section of A285 at Duncton

The section, just south of the Seaford College entrance, has been closed for safety reasons following a slippage of earth over a culvert that spans beneath the carriageway.

Following investigations by specialist teams, a long-lasting solution has been designed and work started yesterday (Thursday) which will include:

Gabion baskets being positioned at the foot of the bank to strengthen the overall integrity of the structure

Repairs to the culverts

Protecting utilities, including a fresh water mains supply

Reconstruction of the carriageway

Installation of new safety barriers on both sides of the carriageway

Joy Dennis, County Council Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: “Our highway officers and contractors continue to work tirelessly to ensure this complex repair is completed as quickly as possible, while providing a long-lasting solution. Issues include road subsidence and the challenge of a damaged carriageway which has culverts spanning beneath it, carrying water from the adjacent, large pond.

“We do understand the problems the road closure is creating and apologise again for the inconvenience.”

Signed diversions are in place. Please keep up to date online via: https://one.network and WSCC Twitter @WSHighways