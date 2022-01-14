Mustak Miah, 45, who owns Flavour in Keymer Road, spoke to the Middy on Monday (January 10) about the ‘dangerous’ potholes on Royal George Road.

He also said he suspected a leak near the junction of Fairfield Road because the potholes there had filled with water.

Then on Tuesday (January 11), Mustak said that barriers had been put up at the junction and that roadworks had started.

Mustak Miah at the junction of Fairfield Road and Royal George Road, Burgess Hill, on Tuesday (January 11). Picture: Steve Robards, SR2201112.

Tony Hillocks, distribution manager for South East Water said: “Our expert technicians worked late into the night on Wednesday (January 12) to repair a burst water main near the junction of Royal George Road and Fairfield Road in Burgess Hill. ”

“Now the broken section of pipe has been fixed, we will turn our attention to restoring the road surface to its original state,” he said.

Mr Hillocks added that to keep road users safe ‘a small section of Fairfield Road’ would stay closed until early next week (commencing January 17) with traffic lights in place on Royal George Road.

“Bursts and leaks are inevitable on our 9,000 mile-long network of underground pipes but we work around the clock to repair them as quickly as possible,” he said.

The junction of Fairfield Road and Royal George Road, Burgess Hill, on Tuesday (January 11). Picture: Steve Robards, SR2201112.

“I’d like to apologise to local residents for any inconvenience caused by our roadworks and assure customers that we are completing the work as quickly and as safely as possible,” he added.