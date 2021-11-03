A23 near Bolney open again after vehicle hits bridge
The A23 near Bolney has now reopened in both directions after a collision involving a lorry and a bridge earlier this afternoon (Wednesday, November 3).
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 4:01 pm
At 12.43pm today Sussex Roads Police said that the road had been closed between Warninglid and Bolney.
They advised motorists to find alternative routes while police and emergency services responded to the incident and the bridge was assessed.
At 3.23pm a spokesman said: “The A23 has reopened in both directions following a collision involving a lorry and a bridge this afternoon near Bolney.
“All roads have now reopened following inspections by Highways England.
“We thank the public for their patience while officers responded to this incident.”
AA Traffic News shows that traffic is flowing normally.