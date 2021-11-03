A23 crash: Police warn public not to share footage of incident
Sussex Police have warned people not to share footage of a crash on the A23.
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 6:42 pm
The road was closed earlier today at Warninglid due to a collision.
In a statement, Sussex Roads Police said: “We’re aware of social media footage being shared of the earlier incident on the A23 whereby a HGV struck the bridge.
“Please refrain from sharing this information as this could hamper our investigation. Thank you.”