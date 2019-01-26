Swindon Town 0 Crawley Town 1: Reds gain first win on the road since September

Crawley Town gained their first away victory since Gabriele Cioffi took charge with a 1-0 win at Swindon Town.



Filipe Morais scored on the stroke of half-time with a goal which ended Reds' miserable winless run of ten matches stretching back to when they beat Lincoln City on September 8.

Goalkeeper Glenn Morris heroically made sure of the three points with a late penalty save.

Head coach Cioffi made three changes to the team which lost against Port Vale last weekend.

Joe McNerney returned from suspension while David Sesay and Luke Gambin were preferred to Dominic Poleon and Joe Maguire who were on the bench.

Mark Connolly was absent after his wife gave birth to a son, Rohan, this morning.

Jack McCourt had the first chance for Swindon, whose free-kick struck the post.



Crawley showed promise in the first half when Morais had a shot from a break which was deflected away before 'keeper Lawrence Vigouroux punched the ball clear.

Reds continued to press and had some good possession as Lewis Young found Gambin who couldn't get a shot in before Vigouroux collected the ball.



The hosts' Marc Richards was denied by a superb tackle by McNerney after he seized on a long ball.



Just before half-time a Reds' 'keeper Glenn Morris saved a free-kick by Jak McCourt the ball fell to Luke Woolfenden whose effort flew over the bar.



Crawley took the lead at the end of the first half when Gambin's corner kick eventually found Morais on the line who tapped-in from one yard out.



Reds made a purposeful start to the second half and kept the pressure on the home side with a series of corners.



But Swindon nearly equalised in the 66th minute when Kaiyne Woolery's powerful shot took a deflection.



Meanwhile for Reds, Morais blasted over the crossbar from 25 yards.



Reds nearly forced an own goal when Ollie Palmer's shot across the face of goal touched a Swindon defender before going out of play for a corner.



Dannie Bulman showed tremendous energy in midfield, tracking back for his defensive duties, having celebrated his 40th birthday on Thursday.

Panutche Camara had a go on goal, receiving the ball from Morais who did well to win possession, but his shot deflected for a corner.



But Reds gave away a penalty with just two minutes to go when Sesay brought down Canice Carroll.



Morris saved the ensuing penalty taken by Keshi Anderson with just two minutes to go to seal victory.



Crawley Town: Morris, Young, McNerney, Palmer, Gambin, Francomb, Dallison, Sesay, Bulman, Moras (capt), Camara

Subs: Mersin, Doherty, Poleon, Nathaniel-George, Maguire, N'Gala



Swindon Town: Vigouroux, Carroll, Broadbent, Woolfenden, Koiki, Dunne, McCourt (Rose 68), Doughty (Twine 55), Anderson, Woolery, Richards (House 72)

Unused subs: McCormick, Knoyle, Conroy, Taylor

Attendance: 6,026 (145 away)