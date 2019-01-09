Stolen car collides with bollards near Hassocks railway station

Police are investigating after a stolen car collided with roadside bollards near Hassocks railway station.

The silver BMW 320 coupe, which was reported stolen from outside an address in Hurstpierpoint, was badly damaged in the incident, which happened outside Sainsbury’s in Keymer Road, shortly before midnight on Friday, police said.

The stolen car collided with roadside bollards at Hassocks railway station. Picture: Alex Simmons

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police are investigating an incident at Hassocks railway station in which a silver BMW 320 coupe was badly damaged after colliding with roadside bollards shortly before midnight on Friday, January 4.

“The driver, described as a white man wearing a black jacket and blue jeans, left the scene.

“The vehicle was subsequently reported stolen from outside an address in Hurstpierpoint.”

Andy Hall, who lives in Hassocks, was at the railway station at the time. He said: “When I arrived at the station at 12.14am there was a dog unit on the west side of the station.

Police at the scene of the collision at Hassocks railway station on Friday (January 4). Picture: Alex Simmons

“I went to look and police told me they were looking for a driver of a crashed vehicle and told me to leave the area.

“There were two riot vans, two police cars and a dog unit.”

