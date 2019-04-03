Special guest helps plant trees to mark Commonwealth Day

Manor Barn care home in Chichester marked Commonwealth Day by planting some new trees.

Liz Smith, activities manager, said: “During our Commonwealth celebrations in 2018, the residents suggested planting some trees to contribute to the Queen’s Canopy.

“On Commonwealth Day 2019 we were pleased to be able to plant four trees which were kindly donated by Arundel Arboretum, Haskins Garden Centre – Roundstone, Hillier Garden Centre – Chichester and Wyevale Garden Centre – Chichester.

“Our Guest of Honor was Mr. Fred Bailey who has stayed at Manor Barn for respite care. During WWII Fred was part of the Special Operations Executive as a Wireless Operator for Jedburgh team “Citroen” having been parachuted into occupied France soon after D-Day.

“We were honored that he agreed to ‘cut turf’ for our trees.

“Most of the residents came outside to see the trees planted and then we all enjoyed a traditional cream tea to celebrate.

The photograph shows Fred Bailey with Tracey Hillier, the manager of Manor Barn Nursing Home.