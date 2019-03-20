Silly sock fun at Chichester merchants supports charity

The team from Covers Chichester put their best feet forward for charity earlier this month.

Staff from the timber and builders merchants donned an array of silly socks to raise funds for local charity Aldingbourne Trust.

A colourful collection of socks featuring everything from spots and stripes to more intricate patterns were on display for Wear Silly Sock Day, which was organised by the Quarry Lane company.

Martyn Beck, depot manager at Covers Chichester, said: “We are always happy to support local charities here at Covers.

“Our Wear Silly Sock Day was a great way for the team to do something simple and have a bit of fun, but also raise funds for a worthy cause at the same time.”

All funds raised from the day will go to the Aldingbourne Trust, which supports people with learning disabilities and autism to live independent lives.