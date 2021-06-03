Shoreham lifeboat launched three times in five days

The Tamar-class lifeboat was first launched to rescue a 40ft yacht with engine failure off Hove on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 26.

The vessel and two people on board were located and towed to the safety of Brighton Marina.

On the same day, the lifeboat was called to a windfoiler reported to be in difficulty in Hove, who was discovered to be okay.

Shoreham's all weather lifeboat towing a vessel to safety SUS-210306-171551001

Four days later, on Sunday, May 30, the lifeboat launched again to a broken down 18ft cabin cruiser with four children and two adults on board.

The lifeboat towed the stricken boat off Saltdean at around 1.25pm, once again taking it to Brighton Marina.

The following day, the lifeboat was launched for a third time at 6.50pm to reports of a 13ft yacht with four people on board which was taking on water off Hove.

It had suffered engine failure but was located by the all weather lifeboat, which took two of the passengers off the boat.

Shoreham's all weather lifeboat towing a vessel to safety SUS-210306-171541001

Two crew were put aboard to assist the vessel, which was towed into Brighton Marina.