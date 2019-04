Members and friends at Adur East Lions will be out collecting in Shoreham town centre to help people affected by Cyclone Idai.

Lion Susan Saunders said: “Although it is a few weeks since this disaster, there is a continuing need for help in the region.

Cyclone Idai caused catastrophic damage in Mozambique

“Any money donated through the Lions goes straight to where the need is greatest, via the local Lions clubs.

“Adur East Lions’ members and friends will be collecting in Shoreham on Saturday, April 13.”