Residents on patrol for glimpse of ‘celebrity fox’ in Sussex village

A friendly fox which has been roaming around a village near Horsham has now sparked nightly patrols by people hoping for a glimpse of the animal.

The fox has rapidly risen to celebrity status after being spotted at a string of venues in Southwater. There have even been calls for the fox to be honoured as ‘village mascot.’

The fox has been described by many as ‘stunning’ and ‘very friendly’. Delighted residents have reported seeing it at the Lintot pub, at the village cricket club, outside the village kebab shop, at a local cashpoint, near a village flower shop, and at the Cock Inn - along with a number of residential roads.

People have taken to social media with photos of the cute creature. Marcus Bishop said: “He/she was incredibly friendly, wasn’t bothered by me or anything at all to be honest, allowing me to get incredibly close and even letting me pet him/her.”

And on the West Sussex County Time website, Jay Marie said: “He looks gorgeous and healthy.”

Sharon Taylor feared that the fox’s home had been destroyed because of housebuilding in the area, speculating: “He/she probably has a family just like us, no food for them so have to come close to hunt for food.”

Lin Enticknap said: “Beautiful animal. I just worry if it’s too tame it might get hurt - there’s some evil people about.”

Also worried for its welfare is Amanda Francis. She posted: “I hope cars driving down Worthing Road on an evening will slow down now and be more cautious, hate for something to happen to her.”

