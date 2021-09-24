Worthing self-storage facility’s expansion plans approved

The new building is at the top of the picture

A new, three-storey unit could be constructed on top of an existing car park at Ivy Arch Road.

Ready Steady Store says it has seen a ‘significant increase in demand for self-storage units’ since it moved to the King Edward Avenue site in 2019 which means the expansion is much-needed.

Original plans sought to construct a larger facility but this has since been scaled down. Planning officers said this will still be bigger than the existing building and is classed as a ‘major development’ due to its size.

Councillors gave the go ahead during a Worthing Borough Council planning committee meeting on Wednesday (September 22).

But the expansion is subject to conditions and the Ready Steady Store building will have to explore options for sustainable energy.

Helen Silman (Lab, Heene) said: “I’m pleased to see forklift trucks should be electric powered.

“This is a new building – there’s an opportunity here to try and build this new warehouse to a net zero carbon standard. I’m really puzzled why there isn’t a solar array on the roof.

“When are we going to take this seriously? We should at least try to get a net carbon zero building when it’s a new one.”

In its planning application, Ready Steady Store explained that it does not need to heat or cool the storage facilities and the company said the proposed warehouse will have an ‘extremely low carbon footprint’ compared to similarly sized buildings.

But other committee members agreed with Ms Silman that everything should be done to try and power the warehouse sustainably.

Kevin Jenkins (Con, Gaisford) said: “I thought this was a straightforward application but I’m not so convinced now.

“Energy efficiency clearly could be achieved – We need more details from the applicant on how this will meet the climate emergency, especially as this is a new building.”

One objection was made by a nearby resident as the new warehouse will be approximately 25 metres away from homes.

But officers said the residential properties ‘have quite long rear gardens’ and a landscaped border would be planted to ‘soften the impact’ of the development.

Mr Jenkins sought assurances that the border would include at least ‘mature trees’ rather than ‘4 ft saplings’. Planning officers said this would be preferable for both residents and the health of the plants.

Despite the new warehouse removing most of the car parking spaces, West Sussex County Council highway authority said the self-store would have limited parking requirements that would be accommodated in another area.

More information can be found at WBC’s planning portal using the reference: AWDM/0655/21.