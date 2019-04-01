Worthing Homes plants trees in Worthing, Southwick and Findon to mark 20 years

Trees have been planted in Worthing, Southwick and Findon to mark 20 years since the launch of Worthing Homes.

The housing association, a registered charity, provides homes for more than 10,000 customers in the area through affordable rented homes, key worker accommodation, low cost shared ownership, sheltered housing and new homes.

Sir Peter Bottomley, Worthing West MP, planting a tree at sheltered scheme Davenport Court

To celebrate turning 20 this month, the charity planted 20 trees and was delighted to be joined by supporters for six of these.

Worthing Homes chief executive Robin King did the honours at the Wisden Court sheltered housing scheme in Findon, Worthing West MP Sir Peter Bottomley planted a tree at the Davenport Court sheltered scheme in Goring and East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton planted a tree at the Westbrook Way development in Southwick.

There was also an open day at the main office, Davison House, in North Street, Worthing, on Friday, when visitors had the opportunity to meet the teams and learn about the work they do.

Worthing Homes provides a telecare and personal response service, repairs and maintenance through the property services team and garden maintenance through the grounds team.

Tim Loughton, East Worthing and Shoreham MP, planting a tree at the Westbrook Way development in Southwick

It also runs community activities and signposting through Community House in East Worthing.