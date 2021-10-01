Westbourne neighbourhood plan made

Westbourne village

The plan, which was designed to give locals a say in planning issues such as the provision of housing and the protection of green spaces, will now become part of the Development Plan for the Chichester district.

After being put out to a public referendum in July, the plan was made – brought into legal force – during a district council meeting on Tuesday (September 21).

The referendum on July 29 saw 330 people vote for the plan – 94 per cent of those who voted. The turnout was 19.35 per cent.