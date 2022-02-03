West Sussex MP to replace policy chief who quit over Boris Johnson’s Jimmy Savile attack on Keir Starmer

Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith, who was the UK’s net zero business champion and one of Mr Johnson’s Parliamentary Private Secretaries since September, has been brought in to replace Munira Mirza as minister for policy and head of the Prime Minister’s policy unit.

Defending himself in the House of Commons after Sue Gray’s update on parties at Downing Street held in breach of Covid-19 restrictions, the Prime Minister referenced Labour leader Keir Starmer’s record as Director of Public Prosecutions between 2008 and 2013.

Mr Johnson said: “He spent most of his time prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile, as far as I can make out.”

The remarks have been widely condemned, however the PM has yet to withdraw them.

Instead he says the point he was making was that although Mr Starmer had nothing personally to do with those decisions, he did have a responsibility for the organisation as a whole at the time.

This afternoon the Spectator magazine revealed Ms Mirza, Downing Street’s head of policy, had resigned over the attack on Mr Starmer.

In a letter she said it was ‘wrong’ of Mr Johnson to imply that Mr Starmer was personally responsible for allowing Jimmy Savile to ‘escape justice’.

Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith

She added: “There was no fair or reasonable basis for that assertion. This was not the usual cut and thrust of politics, it was an inappropriate and partisan reference to a horrendous case of child sex abuse.”

Shaun Gunner, Conservative leader of Arun District Council, congratulated Mr Griffith on his appointment.

On Twitter he said Mr Griffith ‘has the skills, experience, determination and political intelligence to take this forward. The Prime Minister has made a very good move here, and we will see the positive impact this has’.