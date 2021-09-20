West Sussex MP appointed PPS to Prime Minister Boris Johnson

He served as the PM’s chief business advisor immediately prior to first being elected to Parliament in December 2019 and last November was named the UK’s Net Zero Business Champion.

According to Parliament’s website: “A Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) is appointed by a minister to be his or her assistant. He or she is selected from backbench MPs as the ‘eyes and ears’ of the minister in the House of Commons. It is an unpaid job but it is useful for an MP to become a PPS to gain experience of working in government.”