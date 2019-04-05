Tories elected unopposed in East Grinstead district council seats

With the elections still almost a month away, the Conservatives have already secured two victories in Mid Sussex, because nobody stood against them.

With Mid Sussex Labour essentially saying they didn’t field any candidates because they knew they wouldn’t win, there will be no surprises for residents in the East Grinstead wards of Imberhorne and Herontye.

Their councillors will be Adam Peacock and Dick Sweatman for Herontye, and Heidi Brunsdon and Rex Whittaker for Imberhorne.

Tess Fensterheim, East Grinstead Labour branch secretary, who is standing in the Town ward, said: “East Grinstead has until now been a Conservative voting area, though in the past some Liberals were elected – many of whom then switched to Conservative.

“For this reason, rather than field candidates in every ward, we are concentrating our resources on two wards where we feel we have good chances of success.”

Mid Sussex Liberal Democrats were contacted for comment.