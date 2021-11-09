This is what could be built on former Cuckfield school site

Plans to demolish a former school and replace it with 13 houses have been submitted to Mid Sussex County Council.

By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 12:41 pm
The Court Meadow School pictured before its closure

The application, from Quantum Homes, seeks approval to bulldoze the old Court Meadow School, in Cuckfield.

If the plans are given the go-ahead by the council, 13 two, three and four-bedroom homes will be built on the site, in Hanlye Lane, four of which will be classed as affordable.

To view the application, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications and search for DM/21/3755.

Proposed Cuckfield housing development on the former Court Meadow School site
