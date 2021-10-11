Support for Mid Sussex entrepreneurs looking to turn business ideas into start-up companies

Cabinet member Stephen Hillier. Photo by Steve Robards

Business experts will deliver six, two-hour online sessions that provide all the information an aspiring business owner could need to turn their idea into reality.

The free course is live and interactive, providing the opportunity to ask specific questions and network with other attendees in a similar position.

The ‘How to Start a Start-up’ workshops will run from Tuesday October 12 until Tuesday October 19. All sessions will be provided by The Business Hothouse, a business support programme that provides a range of workshop and 1-2-1 mentoring sessions to help small businesses grow and develop.

Stephen Hillier, cabinet member for economic growth said: “Mid Sussex is a fantastic place to do business and we are committed to doing everything we can to help our local economy grow and develop. Start-up companies and small businesses have a tremendously positive affect on the local economy, creating jobs, opportunities and keeping money in the Mid Sussex area.

“Setting up a new business can seem daunting at first but this ‘How to Start a Start-up’ course has everything you need to know about taking that next step. If you’ve got a business idea but you’re unsure exactly how to develop it further, don’t let it go to waste, sign up now and get the help and support you need. It could also be of huge value to those who already have their own business and want an opportunity to step away briefly and renew their strategy.”

The online workshops will help attendees define the purpose of their business idea by focussing on how it will solve the needs and wants of potential customers. Experts will provide advice on market research, pricing strategy, cash flow forecasting, marketing and all the relevant legal obligations such as Income Tax, VAT, National Insurance, Corporation Tax, contracts and insurance.