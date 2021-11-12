Sudden resignation of Horsham District Council leader
Horsham District Council’s leader has announced he is standing down after just six months in the role.
Friday, 12th November 2021, 10:34 am
Conservative Paul Clarke succeeded Ray Dawe in May after the latter had been in post for almost a decade.
Announcing his decision in a statement this morning, Mr Clarke said: “I have decided to stand down as leader of Horsham District Council. I will however remain as a District Councillor for the Pulborough, Coldwaltham and Amberley Ward.
“I will continue to work as leader of the council until December 2021 when a new Leader will be elected. I wish to thank my council colleagues and our staff for all their support during my time as leader.”
More to follow.