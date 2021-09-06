Review of Adur’s local plan to plot district’s future growth and development

Adopted in 2017, the plan outlines how growth will be achieved across Adur, which means it will have a bearing on planning decisions, development and regeneration up to 2032.

ADC’s planning committee is set to discuss a review of the plan at a meeting today (September 6).

Adur’s local plan is reviewed every five years but the government has called on all local authorities to have an ‘up-to-date’ plan by the end of 2023.

A review is needed to ensure the plan remains relevant and particularly to address the district’s housing shortfall.

A report by council officers states that Adur has ‘failed the housing delivery test’ and ‘under delivered’ on the local plan’s housing targets for the last three years.

This was, say officers, partially due to delays at the New Monks Farm development in Lancing which is due to deliver 600 houses, a large commercial space, a country park and new primary school. Flat pack furniture giant IKEA pulled out of the development in July.

In addition to this, officers explained that the district is ‘heavily constrained’ being located between the coast and the South Downs National Park.

The government’s target for housing in Adur stands at around 248 homes per year.

A review of the local plan would also intend to ‘future proof’ it in light of recent developments. This includes the declaration of a climate change emergency by Adur and Worthing Councils in 2019 as well as proposed reforms to planning by central government.

If a review is delayed, officers predict that there could be ‘a greater risk of planning by appeal’ and the council would be less able to develop sustainably.

A public examination is expected as part of the review and could cost £75,000. Public examinations are required by local plan regulations and aim to engage with residents, organisations and businesses.