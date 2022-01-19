Reports police officers ignoring illegal use of electric scooters in Chichester

The use of such scooters is illegal anywhere other than private land and police have the right to seize them under the Road Traffic Act 1988 if they are used on roads or public land.

During a meeting of Chichester District Council’s overview and scrutiny committee on Tuesday (January 18), Chief Inspector Jon Carter responded to a question from a member of the public, who suggested police were ‘basically powerless’ to stop people from using the machines.

Oliver English wrote: ”I have seen your offices once speak to a rider of an e-scooter. I’ve seen them mostly ignore them and take no action – numerous times.”

Mr Carter said: “I have some really clear expectations that officers will, where it’s safe to do so, intervene with someone using one.

“I have recently reiterated those expectations to my teams following a separate incident elsewhere.”

Pointing out the risks of dealing with someone who was on a moving object, he added: “Officers do have powers to deal with e-scooters but, like all other powers, the individual officer is accountable for their use and has to undertake a dynamic risk assessment about the action they intend to take.”

As e-scooters have motors, they have to be licensed and insured – something it is not possible to do – and if a rider injures another person will using one, they would be investigated in the same way as if they had been riding a motorcycle or driving a car.

The ongoing problem is that it is not illegal to sell them.

Mr Carter said: “There has been and continues to be work with retailers to emphasise the restrictions on their use and regular media campaigns about the law around e-scooters.

“Together with our partners – especially Chichester District Council – we have undertaken action and are planning further action.