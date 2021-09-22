Refurbished Chichester short-stay flats for people facing homelessness ready for use

Chichester District Council is redeveloping its property at Freeland Close with work progressing ‘really well’.

The first stage in the project has been completed with three refurbished flats now ready for use.

Alan Sutton, cabinet member for hhousing, communications, licensing and events, said: “This important milestone in the project means that we can provide an additional three flats as work to renovate space in some of our existing accommodation has now been completed.

Cabinet member Alan Sutton at Freeland Close, Chichester, where the district council is providing new short-stay accommodation for people facing homelessness (Photo b Allan Hutchings Photography)

“Thanks to our officers and contractors, work is also coming along quickly in the new building, which will provide a further 17 new flats.

“The roof is nearly complete and the solar panels have been installed. This is especially commendable given the challenges the contractor has faced with inclement weather and a nationwide shortage of construction materials.

“I’d like to thank the whole team, including the talented local apprentices and trainees that we’re lucky to have had working on various aspects of the build, including bricklaying, electrics, plumbing and decoration.

“In keeping with the council’s commitment to protecting and enhancing our local environment, we’re very proud of the sustainability features that form an important part of this project.

“Solar panels have been installed on the roof of the new building to generate renewable electricity and two electric charging points are being provided to encourage more people to use electric vehicles and to support existing electric vehicle drivers. Bird and bat boxes have been installed to provide and support wildlife habitats, and we’ll be installing environmentally friendly bathroom appliances to help reduce water wastage, for example through the use of aerated taps.”

All of the work is due to be completed early next year, and people can keep updated on the progress by visiting www.chichester.gov.uk/freelandcloseproject

Mr Sutton added: “We are committed to reducing homelessness in the district, and this is one of a number of initiatives we have introduced to tackle the issue. We know that this project will make a real long-term difference to people.”