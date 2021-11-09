Plans to build 191 homes at Rustington Golf Centre just off A259 are refused

Rustington Golf Centre (Photo from Google Maps Street View)

Barratt David Wilson Homes wanted to build on the par 3 ‘pitch and putt’ course at the south-eastern corner of the golf complex.

Angmering, East Preston, Ferring, Kingston and Rustington parish and town councils all objected to the plans.

Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith also wrote in to oppose the application and 276 letters of objection were sent in.

Late last week, Arun District Council planning officers refused planning permission for the scheme.

In their report they acknowledge a previously approved application for a sports and leisure development.

But they felt while this would have impacted the intrinsic character and beauty’ of the countryside, it would have done so to a lesser extent than a 191-home development would have, ‘effectively introducing a suburban housing estate into the countryside’.

Officers added: “The proposal is separated from Rustington by the A259. The only direct connection is across the Mill Lane roundabout. The proposed development does not represent a natural urban extension to either Angmering or Rustington, but it would result in the creation of a separate enclave of dwellings with no relationship or physical connection with the existing settlements.