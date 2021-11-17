Plans submitted to change Chichester hairdressers’ offices to flats

Plans have been submitted to Chichester District Council for two flats to be created on East Street.

Plans have been submitted to Chichester District Council to change the first floor of retail on 45 and 46 East Street in Chichester into two flats.

They are also a re-submission of plans that where applied for in October 2020.

Mr & Mrs I Bisogni, submitted the plans of the 189 square foot site to change offices, studio and reception areas of Studio 46 into two flats of residence.

The spaces for the proposed rebuild were last in use on March 17.

In the decision of notice Chichester District council wrote: Given the first floor location of this proposal, it is not considered that this development would be a loss of a primary shopping frontage within the City of Chichester and therefore it is considered that the general principle of the loss of the retail use is likely to be acceptable from a planning perspective.

“The existing use of the ground floor unit will need to be assessed to ensure that there are no unacceptable impacts on the occupants of the proposed flats, impacts such as noise and smells will be considered to ensure a good standard of living conditions for any future occupants.”

Chichester Conservation Area Advisory Committee wrote that it had no objection to the claim: “The Committee has no objection to this Application.