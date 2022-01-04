Plans for new car park lighting at Stansted Park

Permission is being sought for safety lighting to be installed for car park occupants in the winter months at Stansted Park. SUS-220401-115916001

Plans have been submitted to the South Downs National Park Authority to install safety lighting at Stansted Park.

The Stansted Park Foundation’s plans would see the installation of 15 low height light columns with low energy lamps and 11 lit bollards together to provide safety lighting for car park occupants in the early evening during winter months.

Due to the increased popularity of visitors to the Grade II listed National Park Estate the foundation is seeking improvements to lighting in the car park to adress its health and safety in Winter.

In the application the foundation wrote: “When the business was less mature and attracted fewer customers, lack of illumination in the car park was not a significant issue because there were very few customers after dark.

“During the darkest months, November to January, the businesses would often choose to close early before dusk had turned to night.

“Lack of lighting has been identified as a significant health & safety issue. Following several trips, slips and accidents, assessed to have been caused by darkness within the car park, a mobile lighting tower has been in use on the car park.

“However, the operator is aware that this is an emergency short-term response to the hazard. The purpose of the accompanying planning application is to allow a new and well-designed external lighting scheme.”