Plans for extra new homes in second phase of New Monks Farm development in Lancing

Permission was also granted for a country park; relocation and extension of the Withy Patch Gypsy and Traveller site; permanent access via a new roundabout on the A27; landscaping; two additional football pitches; and a school.

READ MORE: {https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/business/consumer/new-monks-farm-take-a-look-behind-the-scenes-of-major-lancing-development-3455176|

Phase one in blue, phase two of the New Monks Farm development is outlined in red

Earlier this month, plans for ‘phase two’ were submitted which show an additional 34 homes – bringing the total number of homes to 634.

In a design statement, developer CALA Homes Limited said: “It is now proposed that in response to local demand, the second phase of the

residential development should incorporate more smaller homes.

“The proposed phase 2 development therefore now provides a total of 385 new homes to meet local demand which exceeds the outline quantum and consequently a detailed application is being submitted.”

Central Green artist's impression from the application's design and access statement

Phase two homes will be predominantly detached with some semi-detached and terrace houses.

Houses and apartments will range from two storeys to three and a half storeys high.

A central square will be provided with ‘pocket parks’ – or smaller green spaces – to the northern and southern edges.

At least 30 per cent of the homes will be affordable providing: 50 one-bed apartments, 39 two-bed apartments, nine two-bed houses, and 18 three-bed houses – a total of 116 homes.

Of the other 269 homes, 18 will be one-bed apartments, there will be 41 two-bed apartments, 42 two-bed houses, 89 three-bed houses, 67 four-bed houses and 12 five-bed houses.

A total of 680 parking spaces are planned with an additional 77 visitor spaces.

The existing bus service along Hayley Road would be rerouted to run through the site – to serve the proposed retail store – and then back through the site to the same road on the return journey.

The developer says the existing ‘Pulse’ bus service could also be extended to link the new homes to Lancing train station, adding that ‘the majority of dwellings will be within a five-minute walk of a bus stop’.

A neighbourhood centre and a ‘pick up and drop off loop’ have been included for the primary school.

Plans also show a network of cycle and pedestrian routes throughout the site to link with Lancing, the country park, and public transport.

A speed limit of 20 miles per hour is expected to be in place, as well as traffic calming features.

Solar panels are also planned and are expected to result in energy savings of ten per cent.

Alongside other features, the solar energy could contribute to a 35 per cent reduction in Co2 emissions, says the developer.

Other features include ‘sufficient space and facilities’ for new residents to work from home.