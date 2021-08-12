Plans for 183 Shoreham flats and commercial space submitted

Shoreham Brighton Road Ltd proposed redevelopment of land off Brighton Road would include 80 one-bed and 103 two-bed apartments.

Seven commercial units are included in the plans which could house cafes, restaurants or offices.

A riverside walkway and a new cycle lane are also planned.

The proposed four new blocks of flats with commercial space south of Brighton Road

This would involve demolition of existing buildings, the construction of basement parking and new access to the current Frosts Cars site.

The family-run business has been on the site since 1973 and according to the application would look to occupy one of the new commercial units for its offices and sales, while storing its cars at another location.

Despite recognising a ‘high level of need for housing’ and ‘increasing prices’ the developer says that it ‘would not be financially viable to provide affordable housing’ due to ‘the high cost of construction’.

The developer says that design for the site began at the start of the Coronavirus pandemic and therefore ‘it has not been possible to hold a normal public consultation event’ before a planning application was submitted.

Despite this, talks with Adur District Council have been ongoing since March 2020 and this has resulted in changes to the design of the development, including spacing the apartment blocks further apart.

The site was identified for commercial and residential use by the Shoreham Harbour Joint Area Action Plan (JAAP) which was adopted by Adur and Worthing Councils in October 2019.

Potential issues identified during the design process include flood risk, noise and pollution from traffic along Brighton Road.

Flood defences will have to be built according to the developer and enhanced glazing and ventilation is planned to mitigate noise from nearby traffic.

If approved, the new development will be close to the Free Wharf site which will include 540 apartments. The neighbouring scheme gained planning permission in August 2018.

The former Civic Centre to the north is currently vacant but Hyde Group is looking to build 173 apartments there.