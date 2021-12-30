Plan to use a Chichester student village for seasonal workers

Stockbridge Student Village, Chichester SUS-211230-174008003

A planning application has been submitted to Chichester District Council seeking permission for the use of blocks A-D at Stockbridge Student Village, off Stockbridge Road, to be occupied by seasonal workers when they are not being occupied by students.

Currently planning restrictions mean they cannot be occupied outside of term time, but if approved would allow up to 317 seasonal agricultural and horticultural workers to live in the vacant study bedrooms.

A statement supporting the application says the change would allow the workers, who play a key part in the district’s economy, to find affordable accommodation in the city.