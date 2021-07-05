Opinions sought on Arun District Council’s services and performance

The council has already written to a randomly selected group, but would now like to hear from everyone in the community.

In the survey the council asks about the cleanliness of the district and overall views on the services Arun provides, particularly how people view its performance over the last year.

Respondents have been asked to think about the services the district council provides when answering the questions, rather than those delivered by West Sussex County Council or other public sector organisations.

Littlehampton Civic centre. Pic Steve Robards SR2103252 SUS-210326-165356001

Shaun Gunner, Leader of Arun District Council said “Arun District Council doesn’t work in a vacuum: we exist to support the people and businesses of the district so we can all prosper together. The survey feedback is seen by councillors who use your responses to shape the services we deliver, and to change and improve what we do.

“We want Arun to be a great place to live and to work, to visit and to do business, and your feedback will help us do that.”