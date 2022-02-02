New Rudgwick access road approved for proposed development on other side of Surrey border

The outline application for land between Trundle Mead and April Rise was given the nod by Horsham District Council’s planning committee on Tuesday (February 1).

The road will only be built if the development itself – which falls under Waverley Borough Council’s control – is approved.

A previous application for 57 homes on the site at Windacres Farm was refused by the borough council in 2018 and then dismissed on appeal in 2019.

The proposed development site, while adjacent to Rudgwick is in Surrey, apart from the access road

While the district council approved the building of a road at that time, it lodged an objection to the latest application, from William Lacey Group Ltd.

But officers warned the committee that deferring their decision about the road until they found out whether or not that application had been approved would be seen as ‘unreasonable’ by planning inspectors.

