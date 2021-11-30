New plans for five bungalows in Fishbourne submitted

The proposal would see the a variation of the plans to ‘erect five new bungalows’ on Fishbourne Road West in Fishbourne. SUS-211130-164551001

The proposal would see the a variation of the plans to ‘erect five new bungalows’ on Fishbourne Road West in Fishbourne.

The initial proposal for the building work was permitted by Chichester District Council in 2019.

Work on the development began on January 1 and the new plans would see the changing of the roofs on the properties from clay tile to slate roof material

Bryn Jones, Housing Enabling Officer for Chichester District Council raised no objections to the plans.

James Kenny, an archaeology officer said that the plans also had no archaeological implications.

To view the full application visit Chichester District Council’s planning website and use the reference 21/03354/FUL