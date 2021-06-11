New Horsham microbrewery granted planning permission
Plans to open a microbrewery in Blatchford Close have been given the nod by Horsham District Council.
The application to change the use of Unit 3 was approved at a meeting of the planning committee on Tuesday (June 8).
Run by The Horsham Brewery Co Ltd, the microbrewery will include a shop and tap room/tasting area.
The application was only put to the committee because the council owns the land involved and it was dealt with swiftly.
Stuart Ritchie (Con, Itchingfield, Slinfold & Warnham) said: “Given there’s such a strong tradition of brewing in Horsham and this district, I recommend this for approval wholeheartedly.”