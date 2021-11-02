New homes in Selsey approved

Hybrid application for 119 homes in phase 1 and up to 74 homes in phase 2 on Land East Of Manor Road, Selsey. SUS-210211-120500001

Housebuilding company Persimmon Homes has secured planning permission for a new housing development of 119 initial houses in the land East of Manor Road.

New access from Manor Road, public open spaces, landscaping and associated works have also been approved in the new Manor Gardens development.

The site will have two publicly accessible play areas and Persimmon will be making contributions of £175,392 toward improvements on the A27 and £170,000 to mitigate the impact of Recreational Disturbance, in addition to over £1.2 million to fund infrastructure improvements in the district.

Phase two of the build will see an additional 74 dwellings built on the land.

Development of the site will be begun before December 9 2022.

Matt Paine, managing director of Persimmon Homes South Coast, said: “This is an exciting development that will not only provide much needed new homes it will also breathe economic life into the area.

“A development of this scale has the potential to create more than 550 jobs – both those directly employed in the construction of the site, and indirectly through the supply chain and additional spending within the local community.