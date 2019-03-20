Middleton land earmarked to be development to be sold by council

A piece of land on the edge of Middleton earmarked for development is set to be sold by West Sussex County Council.

Planning permission to demolish the farmhouse and poultry farm buildings and replace them with 13 homes on the site west of Yapton Road was granted by Arun District Council in February 2017.

This was despite objections by more than 200 residents who raised concerns about the risk of flooding, potential damage to protected trees and an increase in traffic.

Now the county council is due to sell the 0.55 hectare site.

According to officers the authority ‘will receive a significant capital receipt for the disposal’.

This money will be used to fund WSCC’s capital programme.