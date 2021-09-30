Mews houses planned right next to West Worthing’s railway station

The four proposed homes at 1 -3 South Street, Tarring would have one bedroom each and be carbon neutral.

Energy will be provided by solar panels with a heat recovery system.

No car parking spaces are planned due to the close proximity of the railway station.

Proposed design of one of the mews houses

The private land to the side of the existing property is used to access the station’s northern platform.

The ground floor is currently used as office space, with apartments on the first floor. This building would remain in place with the four new houses being built on unused land to the back.

The owner says the homes would be built ‘in response to the local growing elderly population, the widening demand for small first time buyer

homes and the short hold tenancy rental market for young professionals and students travelling to Brighton and Chichester by train’.

Application site on land just north of West Worthing Railway Station

They recognised that ‘car free living is a big step’ but each property would have two cycle spaces and are adjacent to the station.

All of the houses would have private courtyard spaces and roof terraces and the design would be red brick; ‘reminiscent of the railway station’.

According to the applicant, the ‘contemporary homes’ would be built to ‘the highest sustainability standards’.

Railway noise would be mitigated with ventilation – which means the windows do not have to be opened – and triple glazing.