Last chance to have say on planned increases to Crawley parking charges

If agreed, the changes, which the council intends to make under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, will see an increase in fees at the Town Hall multi-storey, Tilgate Park, the Fisherman’s car park and Orchard Street – surface and multi-storey.

The fees will increase by between 10p and 50p, depending on how long you stay.

Weekend and evening (6pm to midnight) rates of £2.10 will be introduced at the Town Hall multi-storey and Orchard Street multi-storey

Orchard Street car park. Image: GoogleMaps

Kingsgate car park, in the town centre, which used to be run by NCP, has been bought by the council and will see parking fees range from £1.60 for up to an hour to £7.40 for up to 24 hours.

The evening and weekend rate of £2.10 will also be applied.

No changes are planned to the rates at Crawley Hospital.

Price rises of between £5 and £20 are also planned for the three, six and 12 month parking permits.