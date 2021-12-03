Labour wins Marine by-election in Worthing giving it same number of seats as Conservatives

Labour's newest councilllor Vicki Wells

This follows the resignation of former ward councillor Tim Wills, after anti-racist campaign group HOPE not Hate said he allegedly sent messages to a Telegram chat associated with Patriotic Alternative.

His resignation left the Conservative group on the council without a majority, although Kevin Jenkins still replaced Dan Humphreys as council leader last month.

Meanwhile Martin McCabe defected from the Lib Dems to Labour last week.

Labour’s Vicki Wells has been elected after the Marine by-election, receiving 1,239 votes.

Conservative Syed Ahmed finished second with 972 votes, the Green Party’s Sonya Mallin polled 145 votes and Lib Dem Emma Norton received 112 votes.

Current composition of the council:

Conservatives: 17, Labour: 17, Liberal Democrats: 2, Independent: 1.

As both parties have the same number of seats either the Conservatives will continue as a minority administration or power could transfer over to Labour, who would also have the task of running a minority administration.

They would both have the chance to secure a majority in May, when 13 of 37 seats will be up for election.

Of those 13 seats, eight are held by Conservatives, four by Labour and one by the Lib Dems.

Today’s by-election result caps of an incredible resurgence by Labour in Worthing over the past three-and-a-half years.