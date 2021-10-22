Horsham District Council chief executive to retire

Glen Chipp

Glen Chipp took over as chief executive of the local authority back in 2018, succeeding Tom Crowley.

This week he has announced the decision to retire next April.

He said: “I feel privileged and honoured to have served as the Council’s Chief Executive since April 2018 and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here. Together with the officers and Members we have achieved some great things and I’m sure we will continue to deliver even more before I leave next year.

“I fully intend to remain committed to delivering the best possible outcomes for our residents right up until my last day.”

Leader of the council Paul Clarke adedd: “I would like to thank Glen for his support to me as leader over the past few months. He has been a massive help in the difficult transition time. Glen has huge experience in working both in local government and before that in the private sector. That mixed experience and insight into a wide range of issues will be greatly missed by both the council and myself.

“The period in which Glen has been chief eexecutive has seen enormous challenges with a need to continue to offer the best of council services to residents, alongside huge pressures on the council’s finances.

“Under Glen’s leadership we have balanced those demands without cutting any major services for residents, whilst minimising any increases in council tax. The last two years have been particularly challenging for the council. The seemingly ever changing demands on us as we try to meet the Government requirements for future housing, alongside managing the response to the pandemic, has tested his skills.