Horsham District Council awards £7million maintenance contract

A £7million contract to provide building maintenance services has been awarded by Horsham District Council.

It encompasses statutory and planned preventative maintenance to all electrical systems, heating systems, ventilation systems, water management, drainage, fire and security systems and lifts.

Mountjoy will also be providing a comprehensive reactive maintenance service and carrying out external cleaning and maintenance of council buildings and some street furniture.

The contract, which is valued at up to £7million, will run for five years from October 2019 with an option for a further two-year extension.

The services will operate across Horsham’s diverse portfolio which includes offices, the Capitol Theatre, Horsham Museum, operational depots, community facilities and temporary housing.

As part of the contract, Mountjoy has committed to establishing a new maintenance team based in Horsham to ensure a high quality of service, deploying new vehicles and technology to reduce the service’s carbon footprint and supporting the local community with education and training opportunities.

Simon Ingram, managing director at Mountjoy, said “we are really delighted to be working with Horsham District Council. We are look forward to establishing our new team for Horsham and we are determined to deliver a great service which helps enhance life in the local community.”

Ray Dawe, leader of Horsham District Council and cabinet member for finance and assets, added: “I am extremely pleased that after a competitive and robust procurement process, Mountjoy has been appointed to provide planned and reactive building services for the council.

“We look forward to working together to ensure that the council’s estates and assets are maintained to a very high standard. In particular, we are keen to work closely to achieve efficient ways of working whilst protecting the environment to help reduce the council’s carbon footprint.”