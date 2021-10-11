Homes planned right next to pub near Horsham

Shelley Arms Broadbridge Heath

The application, from the Stonegate Group, seeks permission to build two two-bedroom and two three-bedroom semi-detached homes on land behind the Shelley Arms, in Guildford Road.

An identical application was approved three years ago but, to make use of that approval, work would have to start by November 23.

The application includes landscaping as well as a new parking layout for the pub, providing 46 spaces, four of which will be for Blue Badge holders.

The proposed development will not encroach into the existing beer garden.