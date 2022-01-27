Here’s who is set to become Horsham District Council’s next chief executive

With Glen Chipp due to retire in April, Jane Eaton, currently director of corporate resources, is due to succeed him.

The council’s employment committee, which met on Tuesday, has recommended her appointment and a final decision is due to be made at full council on Wednesday February 9.

Ms Eaton has been with HDC since 2016, having previously worked as executive head of governance and logistics for Havant Borough Council and East Hampshire District Council from 2012. Before that she was chief officer, performance and resources for Bracknell Forest Council from 2004.

Jane Eaton could be confirmed as Horsham District Council's next chief executive

Her early career was spent as a business centre site director for Liberata Ltd and in various senior roles in finance, audit, procurement and IT for the London Borough of Sutton and Westminster City Council.

The recommendation to appoint Ms Eaton was made following an interview with the employment committee, as well as carrying out a series of interviews and tests and a presentation to an audience of councillors and senior staff.

Jonathan Chowen, leader of the council, said: “We are delighted we could promote a strong internal candidate who is rooted in the district and has proven to be an exceptional leader. Jane has a wealth of experience and will help us to continue building on all the great work which is already taking place in the district.”